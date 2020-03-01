Spring burning bans in effect for Ohio and West Virginia

Beginning Sunday, regulations for burning are in effect for Ohio and West Virginia for the Spring season.

In Ohio, outdoor burning is not allowed between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. from March 1 to May 31. This includes trash, and other debris even if it is in a burn barrel.

Fires burning after 6 p.m. still have restrictions, including being more than 1,000 feet from homes or other buildings, smoke cannot obscure visibility on roads, train tracks, or airfields, and no burning within certain city limits.

In West Virginia, fires are prohibited from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Officials there say after 5 p.m., fires must be attended at all times, and an area must be cleared down to the soil at least 10 feet around what is being burned.

In Kentucky, the Spring burn ban has been in effect since February 15, and ends on April 30.