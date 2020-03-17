Spring hay fever season kicks in

Warm winter spells early hay fever symptoms



Tree pollens already present



Do not confuse with flu or novel coronavirus

The warm winter has more than grass and flowers already growing. Trees have begun their spring-long assault of pollination and that means allergic rhinitis (clinical for hay fever) will be running rampant at times for the next eight weeks. Not until oak and maple trees are fully leafed out will the tree pollen season wane.

Given the hard flu season and now coronavirus pandemic, it is important to distinguish run-of-the mill hay fever from the Real McCoy flu and coronavirus symptoms.

The easiest way to realize the difference is this; namely, if you are used to a scratchy-horsey throat, watery eyes, drippy nose (clear stream) with the normal wheezing and sneezing, then your allergies have kicked in. For the past four of the five years now, tree pollens have kicked in before St. Patty’s Day due in part to the early season warmth.

Pure hay fever is never accompanied by chills, fever, vomiting, and diarrhea. These symptoms are the sign of something much worse and represent the telltale signs of needed to speak with or see personally a doctor.

Given the stress that the coronavirus and flu can put on our medical system, the CDC is recommending we self-inspect ourselves as far as what is real versus what are contrived flu and coronavirus symptoms. We need to keep in mind that this year the super high tree pollen season will run from late March thru April, a full month or longer of expected high pollen counts and hence major discomfort.

