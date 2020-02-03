Spring rains threaten high water

Monday record high in Huntington



Spring warmth means April-like showers



Three days with waves of rain spell local high water

Extra, extra, read all about it! Monday’s high of 68 degrees set the all-time record for Feb. 3 (old record 66, just last year!). After a wind-swept Sunday when March-like winds gusted to 30 even 40 miles per hour, one has to wonder what new mischief Mother Nature is planning this week?

The answer is a prolonged three-day period with waves of rain rolling through. Act one for the spring rains will come on Tuesday as two distinct rounds of rain pass rather harmlessly. The morning bout likely to slow the morning commute. Then after a break in the rain mid- to late afternoon, a second wave of showers with a downpour will roll through on Tuesday night.

Aggregate rains for the day will average a manageable half inch.

The problem comes Wednesday into Thursday when a front oscillates across the region and new shots of rain pass. By this time, a rapidly falling barometer will introduce some more forceful bands of rain which can accumulate rapidly.

The total rain through Thursday should be in the 1- to 3-inch range with a dagger of heavy rain somewhere in Kentucky into West Virginia. Where that dagger knifes through, high water is likely with both street flooding and small stream overflow.

