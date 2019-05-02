Spring squalls on the prowl

The first in what promises to be several rounds of showers and thunder squalls passed on Thursday evening. A quick quarter to half inch of rain giving many gardens a good drink of water. The timing of the rains proved too much for many little leagues to handle. Games were cancelled for only the second time this spring at many diamonds.

As the rains move away, patchy dense fog will nestle into the valley towns overnight. The damp ground and moist air left behind will serve as a sort of haven for fog formation.

Friday and Saturday we will be stuck in a semi-tropical weather pattern characterized by lots of clouds, high humidity but lower temperatures. Highs may not make 80 under the overcast before new afternoon rains lock in. That next round of Friday rain looks to have more potency and staying power so even healthier downpours are likely afternoon and evening. Localized street flooding is likely where the heavier downpours fall.

By Derby Day Saturday we play it again as a quiet start to the day for 5K runs turns ominous by afternoon. That spells a new wave of rain and thunder for Saturday afternoon-evening events which means fans at the Derby in Louisville and guys and dolls heading to local proms will be among the interested radar watchers.

