Aaron Jones from Gordmans in Gallipolis was in Studio 3 to show viewers how they can decorate their home for spring with fairy gardens and faux plants.

Gordmans store manager Aaron Jones in Studio 3.

Gordmans has put the fun back into shopping as their stores receive fresh new merchandise deliveries weekly, so there will always be fabulous new finds when it comes to popular home decor, name brand apparel, footwear, gifts, accessories, fragrances and more.