St. Agnes School closing in Charleston

St. Agnes School, which has operated more than 90 years, will be closing its doors, the Parish and Finance Councils for St. Agnes Parish in Charleston said Friday.

It says the Catholic school will be closing at the end of this school year due to budget issues and declining enrollment. A child-care facility at the school will also close.

St. Agnes has students from pre-K through eighth grade. School officials say a decrease in enrollment led to a $300,000 budget shortfall for the 2019-2020 school year.

School officials approached the Wheeling-Charleston Diocese about helping fund the deficit.

“With an enrollment of only 40 students,” a petition from the Wheeling-Charleston Diocese stated, “the need for an ongoing $300,000 subsidy is simply not sustainable."

