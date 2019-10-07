St. Albans Fire Dept. teams up with Domino's for Fire Prevention Week

St. Albans in Domino's and the National Fire Protection Association are teaming up with St. Albans Fire Department to promote fire safety during Fire Prevention Week.

Fire Prevention Week in Studio 3.

Anyone who orders a pizza on Friday, October 12 from 4-5 p.m. will be randomly selected to have their pizza arrive in style, in a fire truck engine.

If your smoke alarms in your house are working, your pizza is free. If your smoke alarms are not working, the St. Albans Fire Department will install fully-functioning alarms or replace the batteries. The smoke alarms are donated by American Red Cross.

St. Albans Domino's customers can call 304-727-2284.