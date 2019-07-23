St. Albans Police Department looks to hire new officers

One police department is looking to hire new officers to patrol the streets.

The St. Albans Police Department in West Virginia is looking to hire new officers.

"We want the brightest and the best," said Police Chief Joe Crawford. "We have a lot of incentives that some of the other departments may not have."

Crawford says St. Albans, like other departments, struggles when it comes to hiring and retaining officers.

"It's a systemic problem across the United States," Crawford said. "When you talk to other chiefs locally and around the state, they are having the same problems we are with recruiting and retention. A lot of it has to do with pay and benefits. The other part of it is a lot of people don't want to do this job anymore."

Crawford says they struggle getting people to even apply to become an officer.

"It just seems like the pool of applicants have dwindled," Crawford said. "I'll give you an example. Back in 1985, when I took the exam to get hired, there were probably 250 people applying for two slots. Right now, we are lucky if we get 30 applicants."

Crawford says there are 26 sworn officers in St. Albans now, with one officer getting ready to retire.

He says many times, the officers are stretched thin with their call volume increasing. He says in 2017, they responded to almost 16,000 calls. In 2018, that number was around 13,000.

Crawford says in 2019, they are averaging about 1,000 calls a month.

"That's a big difference," Crawford said. "We are no different than other agencies, but we are running close to 1,000 calls a month. Back when I was working out in the field, when we would answer 911 calls, we would run 9-10,000 calls a year. Obviously we are tasked with doing more. We have the opioid problem. We have other issues that 10-15 years ago, we didn't have to deal with that we are dealing with now."

Crawford says the deadline to apply to become an officer is Sept. 5.

To find the application, click here.