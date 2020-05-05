St. Albans cancels annual YakFest event

YakFest, an annual celebration in St. Albans, has been canceled this June due to coronavirus concerns, the city said Tuesday.

The event had been scheduled June 19 and 20.

Mayor Scott James made the announcement after the Davisson Brothers, who had been scheduled to headline YakFest, canceled due to concerns about coronavirus.

According to the city’s website, YakFest features live music, art, food and craft beer, along with many vendors, It highlights kayaking, fishing and other recreational activities and has taken place since 2018.

“We regret that YakFest has to be canceled but we are canceling due to our overriding concern over our ability to provide a safe event and abide by all the social distancing requirements dictated by the Kanawha County Health Department and the state of West Virginia,” James said in a release.

James and city officials say they “expect to be able to announce another event when it can be done in a safe and acceptable manner in the fall.”

The mayor said, “The community will come alive this summer, but we will do it all in the safest possible manner.”

