St. Albans considers land donation for ambulance station, announces trick-or-treat times

The city of St. Albans is considering whether to donate land to the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority.

The property, at Ordinance Park and located at Pfaff and Morrell streets, would become home to a three-bay ambulance station to better serve that portion of Kanawha County.

The city attorney is now looking into the move and will report back to council members to they can vote on the issue at the next meeting.

Council will also talk more about a proposed golf-cart ordinance at its next meeting. A similar proposal died last year. The idea being discussed would allow for golf-carts on some residential streets where there is a lower speed-limit for vehicles.

Trick-or-Treating in the city of St. Albans will happen from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

The popular Trunk-or-Treat event will happen in the former K-Mart parking lot from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 24. Mayor Scott James said the event in 2018 had an incredible turnout.

