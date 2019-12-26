St. Albans man allegedly shoots at wife for 'not listening to him'

A St. Albans man was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment Sunday afternoon.

According to the criminal complaint, Lonnie Smith, 55, of St. Albans, allegedly fired a handgun at his wife, who was on her phone.

The complaint says Smith told law enforcement officials he fired the gun at a glass table because his wife 'wouldn't listen to him'. Smith allegedly 'wanted to get her attention'.

Smith's wife told police that he had allegedly put the handgun to his head after firing it at the glass table one foot away from where she was sitting.

Lonnie Smith is being held at South Central Regional Jail with a $5,000 cash only bond.