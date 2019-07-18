St. Albans man arrested on drug charges

A man from St. Albans was arrested Thursday on drug charges after deputies found methamphetamine and marijuana inside a home, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says.

Scott Edward Hudson, 47, faces possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and cultivating marijuana charges.

Deputies seized 58 grams of meth worth several thousand dollars and five marijuana plants after executing a search warrant in the 1100 block of Dry Ridge Road near St. Albans.

Hudson was taken to the South Central Regional Jail. His bond is $5,000.

