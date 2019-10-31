St. Albans man charged with counts of assault on officers

A St. Albans man has been charged with multiple counts of assault, obstruction an battery on officers Thursday afternoon.

Daniel Hamilton, 29, of St. Albans, has been charged with domestic assault, two counts of obstructing an officer, two counts of battery on an officer, and two counts of assault on an officer.

According to the criminal complaint, Hamilton was allegedly in a domestic incident with a victim. Thea argument allegedly started over Hamilton being mean to the victim's children. He allegedly threw objects at the victim and slapped them in the face trying to knock a water bottle out of their hands.

When officers arrived, Hamilton did not comply with their requests to separate the parties. allegedly punched one in the face and grabbed another, attempting to punch them. Hamilton was then taken into custody.

Hamilton's bond is set at $10,000 property only.