St. Albans man faces first-degree robbery charge

A man from St. Albans faces a robbery charge after allegedly threatening another man with a knife who was giving him a ride, Kanawha County court records show.

Christopher White, 33, is charged with first-degree robbery.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim was giving White a ride from the Cross Lanes area to Charleston on Monday. He allegedly held a knife to the victim’s throat and hit him in the head with a closed fist, almost causing the victim to wreck.

The victim told investigators that White then pulled out a pocket knife and “poked” him in the hand. He then allegedly held knife to the victim’s neck, saying something like, “You know what this is, now give me your stuff!”

According to the complaint, White stole $260 from victim and took off running near Bridgeview Elementary School in South Charleston.

The victim said White commented as he got out of the vehicle, “You are lucky that I am leaving you with your car and your life.”

White was taken to the South Central Regional Jail. His bond is $10,000.

