St. Albans native appears on 'Jeopardy'

He came, he saw, he got conquered.

St. Albans, West Virginia, native Jim-Bob Williams auditioned for Jeopardy in 2014 but did not make the cut. In March of 2019, he finally competed on the show.

Though an obstacle Williams was not expecting was having to compete against James Holzhauer.

Williams was able to do what many have not and keep Holzhauer under $60,000.

Williams was there on a historic day, March 6, as it was the same day Alex Trebek announced he had pancreatic cancer.

"Alex Trebek is one of the finest humans ever. The show was taped the day he announced his pancreatic cancer diagnosis, but he did not let it interfere with the show," Williams said on his Facebook page.

Williams said out of 61 questions asked on the show, there were only 8 he did not know the answer to.

