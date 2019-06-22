St. Albans residents meet to discuss ways to improve community

Mike Bunch has nothing but good memories growing up in Teay’s Valley.

"What I remember when I grew up here is you could leave your house unlocked, you cars unlocked, the neighbors all knew each other,” he said.

That’s why he and his wife were excited to move back to his home state after he retired from the air force in California.

"It was like, ‘Man this place is beautiful and we're going to die here’ and as time went on and started seeing what was actually around, it wasn’t so beautiful anymore,” Bunch said.

Bunch and his family have been St. Albans residents for 10 years now, but the drug epidemic and homelessness have created some concerns in their neighborhood.

"I go to work about 4:30 in the morning and you actually have to dodge people walking down the middle of the road. Sometimes they have their clothes on, sometimes they don't,” he said.

"You’re finding needles, and we're walking out here in flip-flops. What if I’d stepped on one of those needles, or what if my kids would step on one of those needles,” a neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous said.

Bunch and his son have done their best to clear trails around their house from human waste, needles and trash, but after seeing how bad the homeless situation in Los Angeles has gotten, he decided he wanted to try to do something about the issues in St. Albans.

"This is the first step to organize the community along with our leaders and see if we can do something constructive instead of complain about it,” Bunch said.

Today’s meeting was the first of what Bunch hopes will be many that will get St. Albans residents thinking of what they can do to get the city on the right path.

"I take time to myself for one hour to listen to my scanner and all you hear OD, OD, OD,” resident Jesus Mitchell said.

In the past, Mitchell abused drugs, but is hoping that his success story will inspire others to change their lifestyle and seek help.

"There are programs out there, all they have to do is step up and say I’m done, I’m done. I want the help, I need the help,” he said.

Although there were only about 10 people at Saturday’s meeting, Bunch believes this is one of the first steps to get the community back on track.

"To me it's all together with helping this community come back,” he said.

The mayor of St. Albans says he's willing to work with and listen to any ideas residents have.