St. Albans withdraws annexation plan

The city of St. Albans is withdrawing its plan to annex parts of the nearby Sun Valley and Lakewood Drive areas.

Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said the county had serious concerns about the petition for the boundary adjustment and whether it met state code.

He also said that he doesn't believe forced annexations are a good idea. He went on to say that the city plans to pursue the boundary change, but in a way that would give the public more say in the ultimate decision.

Hearings that were planned this week and next on the original proposal have been cancelled.

