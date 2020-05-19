St. Mary’s Medical Center and HIMG announce acquisition

The acquisition of Huntington Internal Medicine Group (HIMG) by St. Mary’s Medical Center (SMMC), a member of Mountain Health Network (MHN), was announced Tuesday.

According to a press release, the Boards of Directors of each have approved SMMC’s acquisition of the assets of HIMG.

SMMC will file an application with the West Virginia Health Care Authority to review the transaction as part of the Certificate of Need process this week.

Upon receiving the approval of the authority, plans will be made to consummate the transaction by September.

“St. Mary’s and HIMG have a long-standing history of working together to serve the community,” stated Todd Campbell, president of SMMC. “We share a commitment of meeting the health needs of the residents of our region and are aligned in our missions to provide excellent patient experience, high-quality medical care and education.”

SMMC will maintain the HIMG name and HIMG physicians will continue to provide services at their current location on Route 60 in Huntington.

“We acknowledge that an acquisition during the COVID pandemic is unexpected,” Mike Mullins, president and CEO, Mountain Health Network said. “While this is a difficult economic time, both boards recognize the acquisition is an important investment for our region’s future and are committed to bringing it to fruition. When complete, HIMG will join SMMC, CHH and Marshall Health as we build an information technology platform to better serve all patients. In addition, we will be

better able to recruit talented physicians to our system and offer them the option of working in an academic setting, private practice setting or both. I have the utmost respect for the physicians and leadership of HIMG and look forward to working together.”

