Staff, residents tested at Wayne Nursing and Rehab Center

After nine staffers and seven residents tested positive for COVID-19 at the Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, all were tested in order to help isolate the outbreak.

“The next step is to find out who all is positive and who is negative,” the center’s chief medical officer Dr. Jonathan Lilly said.

Wayne Nursing and Rehab is far from the first long-term care facility in West Virginia to be exposed to the virus, with positive results reported in facilities in Charleston and Morgantown.

The more we can do to try to ensure that safety and be sure to keep that virus out of the facility, the better everyone statewide is,” West Virginia Health Care Association CEO Marty Wright said.

Wright says that one of the top ways to limit that spread in long-term facilities is to ensure that more personal protective equipment (PPE) gets there, something that hasn't been an easy task.

“We're finding despite our best efforts, there's just an inability to get PPE into long-term care and it's gotten to a level now where if we don't take some action or find some alternative means in the next few weeks we're going to have some significant issues,” Wright said.

Dr. Lilly tells us that those who have tested positive for COVID-19 are either in self-isolation or have been hospitalized.