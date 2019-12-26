Starbucks 'popup parties' to give away free drinks

(CNN) - Starbucks has a solution for people who need a pick me up after the holidays.

The coffee giant doesn't want the festivities to end, so select locations are hosting "popup parties" through the end of the year.

Each day, 200 stores will offer free tall espresso drinks to customers from 1 to 2 p.m. local time, Starbucks said.

The deal is good for seasonal favorites like peppermint mochas and other year-round go-tos.

The locations will change, so Starbucks has a website to help.

Check out Starbuckspopup.com each day through Dec. 31 to see which stores are hosting parties that day.

