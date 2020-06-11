West Virginia State Fair to happen with programming changes, smaller crowd

The State Fair of West Virginia is a go for 2020.

Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement on Thursday.

The fair is scheduled from Aug. 13 through Aug. 22.

“We congratulate all those with the State Fair on their decision to move forward,” Justice said. “They’re going to abide by strict guidelines, but the fair is so meaningful to so many people. It’s a phenomenal event and it’s a celebration of West Virginia.”

Specifics on the fair will be released in the coming weeks. However guidance for all fairs and festivals around the state of West Virginia can be found Here.

Several things, including programming changes and the crowd size, will be limited to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to a news release from Justice's office:

“The State Fair of West Virginia works closely on public health issues with a variety of local and national public health agencies, including the Greenbrier County Health Department and Greenbrier Valley Medical Center. Fair organizers will continue to collaborate with these expert partners, watch for any new developments around COVID-19 that would impact the fair operation, and make modifications accordingly.”

