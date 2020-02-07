State Fire Marshal looking for information in arson investigation

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office is asking for help in two separate arson incidents on the same property.

The first fire happened early July 9, 2019 on Whipperwill Road in Summersville. That's just off of Route 119. Two homes and a mobile trailer were destroyed. Another structure was also damaged.

The second incident happened on the morning of December 25. It was discovered by a person passing by. The property had a newly rebuilt home that had previously burned.

Investigators say both fires resulted in $380,00 in damages.

Officials believe an unknown vehicle was on the property a few days before the fire in July. It was a later model Chevrolet pickup truck, either burgundy or maroon with a black primer hood.

The driver is a heavy set man who appears to be 60 years old. The passenger has a slim build with no teeth.

If you have any information, contact the West Virginia Fire Marshal Hotline at 1-800-233-FIRE (3473).

