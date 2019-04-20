State Police looking for missing Huntington woman

Troopers with West Virginia State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Huntington woman.

State Police say Courtney Hendricks/Hoosier last spoke to her family in December and has been missing ever since. According to investigators, the 33-year-old last told her family she was living on the streets in Huntington.

She has brown hair, blue eyes, weighs around 120 pounds and stands at 5 feet tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call trooper Farmer at 304-528-5555.

