W.Va. state senators urge Gov. Justice to form new council for pandemic preparedness

Several West Virginia senators signed a letter this week, urging Gov. Jim Justice to form a new council for pandemic preparedness.

The letter, written by Sen. Mike Maroney (R - Marshall), highlights his views on reopening the state for commerce.

Maroney wrote, "Opening West Virginia will certainly be a process with incremental steps. I think we all agree that we should ease back into things with precautions in place. We do not want to create a second pandemic peak.

"There is a very real far that further drastic changes will adversely affect West Virginia businesses and all West Virginians. Are we really going to permanently change everything because of COVID-19, when we are not sure if this is a fluke occurrence or the new normal?"

Maroney said reopening the state could "have the potential to create more havoc in West Virginia than the disease itself."

Maroney urges Justice to create a new council to handle pandemic preparedness, saying a team of legislators, medical experts, and business leaders could help create a plan to handle future pandemics.

Several other Senators co-signed the letter to the Governor, including Tom Takubo (R -Kanawha), Ryan Weld (R - Brooke), Eric Tarr (R- Putnam), Patricia Rucker (R - Jefferson), Dave Sypolt (R -Preston), Craig Blair (R - Berkeley), Charles Clements (R - Wetzel), Chandler Swope (R - Mercer), and Senate President Mitch Carmichael.