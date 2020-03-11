State board finds more than 31 compliance violations at Guyan Valley Middle School

After many complaints were received, the West Virginia Board of Education did a review of Guyan Valley Middle School in Lincoln County.

They found 31 non-compliance issues and produced a special report more than 20 pages long at a West Virginia Board of Education meeting Wednesday.

In the report non-compliance complaints are outlined in three categories -- counseling and mental health, deficiencies in leadership and special education with actions the school has to do to fix them.

This is the first comprehensive report the state school board has done with a new system in place to review county schools. After the West Virginia Board of Education questioned Superintendent Jeff Midkiff and Lincoln County Board of Education President Steven Priestley, the state board passed five motions -- one of which stated the board's concern about the findings in the report.

The other motions will see the West Virginia Board of Education investigate the certifications of all individuals working in the Lincoln County School System, have a comprehensive countywide review, and ensure the county takes immediate action to ensure students at Guyan Valley Middle School are getting the right counseling.

Michele Blatt is the assistant state superintendent of the Division of Support and Accountability. She was one of the lead reviewers and created the report with a team.

"When you look at a lot of our smaller districts, you are going to see things in that report that were a direct impact in the lack of monitoring from the central office," Blatt said.

Lincoln County officials received the report a few weeks ago and were asked to come to the meeting Wednesday.

Officials were briefed on the report after the meeting started. The state board went into an executive session because of sensitive information. They returned to question both school officials in open business before going back into an executive session and finally coming out to pass the five motions individually.

We spoke to the superintendent of the Lincoln County school system. He said he was shocked the board would bring up these motions Wednesday.

West Virginia Board of Education President David Perry stated he is gravely concerned about the findings in the report, while Lincoln County School officials are saying this was an isolated incident.

"No, it's not a systemic issue in our school system. It was just an issue at the one school," Midkiff said. "It's a personnel issue which I really cannot get into."

The principal of Guyan Valley Middle School no longer holds that position.

After the state completes the countywide investigation, state officials say they could initiate a county takeover of the school system. The state has done a take over for Lincoln County Schools in the past.