State board shuts down Gallia County pharmacy

State officials closed a pharmacy in Gallia County "indefinitely" Wednesday.

The Ohio Board of Pharmacy suspended the license of Spring Valley Family Pharmacy in Gallipolis. The business is in the 400 block of Jackson Pike.

According to a public notice on the pharmacy's front door, the board suspended the license Tuesday. A reason for the suspension has not been released yet, but we are working to confirm more information.

"The State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy (Board) is hereby placing under seal all dangerous drugs that are owned by or in the possession, custody, or control of Spring Valley Family Pharmacy," the notice states. "No person may remove or dispose of these sealed dangerous drugs without an order of a court or prior approval of the Board."

A piece of paper taped next to the notice reads, "PHARMACY CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE," and, "PLEASE CONSULT YOUR PRESCRIBER FOR GUIDANCE."

A representative from the board tells WSAZ the pharmacy was not raided Wednesday, but it is closed indefinitely.