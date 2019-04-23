Kentucky corrections officer charged with rape for having sex with prisoner

LA GRANGE, KY (WAVE) - A corrections officer is behind bars after being arrested for having sex with an inmate.

Tanya V. Risinger, 34, is being held in the Oldham County Detention Center charged with one count of rape.

Risinger worked as a correctional officer for the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center in La Grange, a facility on the grounds of Luther Luckett Correctional Complex that performs competency evaluations of inmates prior to trial or sentencing. They also determine the competency of an inmate at the time of their offense.

Her arrest report says Risinger admitted to Kentucky State Police on April 22 that she had sex with one of two inmates that she was supervising. Risinger said it happened in the dining facility of the prison before breakfast about 10 days before. Risinger stated it was the only sexual contact incident she had with any inmate.

The report also states that Risinger had gotten a second mobile phone so she and the inmate could stay in touch.

Lisa Lamb, a spokeswoman for the Kentucky Department of Corrections, said although the KCPC complex is located at Luther Luckett, it is under the jurisdiction of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS). Lamb also said the crime was discovered and investigated by Luther Luckett correctional officers who turned their findings over to Kentucky State Police.

Risinger will be arraigned on April 29 in Oldham District Court.

In a statement, CHFS spokesman Doug Hogan said Risinger has been employed with the Cabinet since September 2014 and has previous corrective or disciplinary actions.

Hogan said Risinger has been placed on unpaid leave pending the conclusion of the investigation and “appropriate disciplinary action will be taken when the investigation is complete.”

