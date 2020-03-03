State fast-tracking KY 2 slip repairs in Greenup County

The Kentucky Department of Highways says a road is likely to remain closed for the next several weeks as crews work to remedy a slip on KY 2.

The slip repairs are set to happened east of Warnock in Greenup County.

Overnight, a section of embankment along KY 2 at North Fork hill slipped, causing the road surface to crack and collapse about a foot or more. State highway crews immediately barricaded KY 2 just east of North Fork Road as a safety precaution.

According to the Kentucky Department of Highways, highway engineers and geotechnical specialists were on site Tuesday to assess and plan repairs.

The site had already been identified as one of several slip repair projects planned this year.

However, officials say the new damage has shifted the project into high priority and repairs will start as soon as possible.

"We know this is an important highway for residents, schools and businesses in Greenup and surrounding counties," said Steve Gunnell, Kentucky Department of Highways District 9 chief engineer. "We're committed to getting it fixed, and reopening the road as quickly as we can."

Until repairs are finished, KY 2 will remain closed at milepoint 8.8 at North Fork hill about 2.5 miles east of the KY 7 intersection at Warnock.

Message boards warning motorists have been placed at key locations, including at the US 23 intersection at Greenup. Detour signs are also being placed.

All thru traffic should detour using KY 827 and KY 7, or KY 1459, KY 784 and local routes. The closure impacts about 600 to 700 vehicles a day — the average traffic on KY 2 in that area.

Keep checking WSAZ.com and the WSAZ app for the latest information.

