W.Va. officials propose legislation to ensure health care for people with preexisting conditions

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is working with state lawmakers to make sure people with preexisting conditions will always be able to buy health insurance.

Morrisey on Tuesday announced the West Virginia Healthcare Continuity Act. The legislation will ensure those with preexisting conditions do not lose their ability to buy health insurance, This comes as the federal courts consider are challenging the Affordable Care Act.

“Our state-based, legislative solution reaffirms my repeated desire and promise to protect those with preexisting conditions,” Morrisey said. “Every West Virginian – with and without preexisting conditions – deserves access to affordable health insurance, and I am hopeful our proposal will receive swift, bipartisan support.”

The bill would implement a ban on restricting enrollment in health care coverage based on a preexisting condition. According to a news release, 10 categories of health services are covered under the bill. The new piece of legislation also lowers the risk faced by insurers with open enrollment and affiliation periods.

According to the Attorney General, the bill and its provisions will not take effect unless substantial portions of The Affordable Care Act are found to be unconstitutional.