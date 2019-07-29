State park worker falls into Ohio River and dies

A worker at Blennerhassett Island Historical State Park died Monday after falling into the Ohio River.

According to state Division of Natural Resources Director Steve McDaniel, Ed Piggott, 69, of Elizabeth, was performing work duties when he accidentally fell into the river.

“We are all shocked and saddened by Ed’s passing and offer our condolences, thoughts and prayers to his family and friends,” McDaniel said.

Authorities said Piggott was on a parked sternwheeler when he fell at about 9:30 a.m. Authorities responding to the scene recovered his body at 10:22 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police with the state Division of Natural Resources are investigating. Early reports indicate the death was accidental.

A sternwheeler is used to take those visiting Blennerhassett Island to and from Point Park in Parkersburg.