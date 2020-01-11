State police arrest two on gun and drug charges after standoff

West Virginia State Police arrested two people on gun and drug charges in Huntington Friday after a standoff at a home.

According to WVSP, when troopers showed up to a home on Oakmont Drive, Anthony Smith, 44, locked himself in the home and refused to exit.

After a standoff, Smith and Amanda D. Bessing, 31, came outside and were arrested without incident.

Smith was arrested on a federal firearms violation. Bessing was arrested on numerous active warrants for delivery of a controlled substance and conspiracy.