States overwhelmed by previously unimaginable unemployment claims

A record number of Americans filed for their first week of unemployment benefits last week, as governors across our region shut down non-essential businesses to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Initial jobless claims soared to a seasonally adjusted 3.28 million in the week ended March 21, according to the Department of Labor.

Leaders across the Tri-State are adjusting the system to meet the increasing demand.

"Some key helpful hints are to file online, review the step-by-step instructions posted on the website, allow a little circle on the computer when the computer is thinking, (and) have documentation around your information ready to go," said Ohio Jobs and Family Services Director Kimberly Hall said.

"If you happen to get an error message, you need to continue to apply till you get a confirmation," West Virginia Workforce Spokesperson Andy Malinoski said.

Furlough employees are able to collect benefits.

The federal government released a $2 trillion Coronavirus Relief package, or the CARES Act, to help expand unemployment benefits to every state during the pandemic.

"The CARES Act is a federal program each state would go through their workforce for compensation but the extra 600 a week is for everybody, the broadening out of the 13 weeks into the 39 weeks is for everybody," U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, a West Virginia Republican, said.

"Our system was designed to where if you fell into categories like self-employed or an independent contractor you didn't qualify, but we expanded eligibility," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said during a news conference.

The CARES Act also included issuing stimulus checks to Americans to provide additional financial assistance during the pandemic.

"There are individual checks that will be going out for those for 1,200 dollars for people who made 75 thousand dollars or less. I think people need to look for those in two or three weeks," Capito said.

For people who work in one state but live in another, you will need to file in the state you work in.