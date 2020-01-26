Statistics of child abuse and neglect

From Carter County, Kentucky to Jackson County, West Virginia child abuse and neglect cases have become much more prevalent in our region.

Three cases of child abuse and neglect were reported by WSAZ on Friday, two in Kentucky (Pikeville and Grayson) and one in West Virginia (Jackson County).

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least one in seven children have experienced child abuse or neglect in the past year and one in four have experienced it in their lifetime.

The CDC also says that it is five times more likely that children in low income households will suffer abuse or neglect and that repeated abuse could make victims more vulnerable to PTSD as well as learning, attention and memory difficulties.

The best ways to prevent child abuse or neglect according to the CDC is to create a safe, stable and nurturing environment in your home your child.

Another dangerous consequence of child abuse and neglect, according to the CDC, is that victims of child abuse or neglect are much more likely to abuse their children or spouses when they are older.