Statue sitting outside Eric Conn's old law office being moved

An iconic symbol in Floyd County will soon have a new home.

The Abraham Lincoln Memorial statue sitting outside Eric C. Conn's old law office is moving to the Middle Creek Battlefield.

Jerry Flannery bought the statue and agreed to donate it.

"It's another piece to our tourism puzzle here in Floyd County, and I tell folks, we have a lot of folks who they don't see the upside of tourism and bringing folks to our community. I really think that that's important for us to get folks to our community and see what it's about," said Robbie Williams, the Floyd County Judge Executive.

The statue is six feet tall and will receive a new base when it is moved to the battlefield.