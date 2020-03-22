'Stay at home' order issued in Ohio

The State of Ohio has issued a "stay at home" order for the entire state.

"There is nothing in this order that we haven't already been talking about. There is nothing in this that I haven't been asking you to do for the last few weeks," Ohio Gov. MikeDeWine said Sunday.

DeWine says the order comes at a new stage in the fight against COVID-19.

The order does permit exceptions to staying home. Ohians will be able to leave home for health and safety, for necessary supplies and services, and for outdoor activity.

"You can leave home to take care of others," said DeWine. "You can take care of your neighbor, your family, your friend."

"There is no time left," said Ohio Health Director Dr. Amy Acton. "Listen to what Italy is telling us. Today is the day. We must do everything we can in our power to protect the people on the frontlines - the first responders and healthcare workers."

The order will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. Monday and last until at least April 6.

