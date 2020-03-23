Stay at home order issued in West Virginia

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has issued a stay at home order effective 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Justice announced the decision Monday in a statewide address in response to COVID-19.

Justice says the order means people should not go to work unless you provide an essential service, or work for essential business.

The order does allow people to go to grocery stories, pick up carry out orders at restaurants, care for a friend or family member in need.

A stay at home order is different from social distancing in that it is more strict and only permits going out for essential services.

It does not mean West Virginia's borders are closed.

Justice says there is no end date set for the stay at home order.

