Staying connected during coronavirus outbreak

'Social distancing' does not have to mean 'social disconnecting.' Even before coronavirus concerns prompted calls for social distancing, 1 in 4 older adults were impacted by social isolation, according to the AARP.

With limits on public gatherings and guidance on social distancing in many states, millions of older adults are left with limited or no social interaction.

The AARP Foundation is concerned about the physical and mental health risks of loneliness and prolonged self-isolation on seniors and offered tips and advice to Studio 3 viewers.