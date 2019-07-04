Staying safe while enjoying fireworks on the 4th

An Independence Day tradition, fireworks may be colorful and fun – still, they’re not to be taken lightly.

Local fireworks vendors are working to keep their customers safe. WSAZ’s Sarah Sager went to Catlettsburg Thursday morning to Freebies Fireworks. The owner there, who asked us to refer to him as Jim, said safety when setting fireworks off is the last thing he reminds his customers about before they head out the door.

“They aren’t just fun and games,” Jim said.

While he said fireworks sales have been slow so far this year, he thinks a lot of people are waiting until the last minute to make their purchases. Sales have been slow in all six of the states where Jim sells fireworks, including West Virginia and Kentucky.

Jim says while fireworks are an impulse buy for some people, it's important not to be impulsive when setting them off.

"Safety is a real important issue to us, because we want to retain our customers,” Jim said. “We want them to enjoy their experience, so the last thing we tell all our customers as they leave the shop is to please be safe and enjoy their fourth of July, Independence Day celebration."

He said one of the most important things to remember is to never light anything that’s in your hand. Jim said it’s also important not to clean up fireworks too soon after they've been ignited.

"Leave them lay,” he said. “Don't go and pick them up. Even though you've watered them, leave them lay until in the morning and then pick them up. That way there will be no possible way they will go off."

Candie Cane, one of Jim’s faithful customers, said she and her two sons are well prepared for their own fireworks show.

"Have water ready,” Cane said. “Don't have any kind of fuel around where you are letting off fireworks, dry grass, anything like brush, and make sure you are launching safe."

And, of course, alcohol and fireworks never mix.

