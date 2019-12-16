Steady, fast rainfall prompts two water rescues in Gallia County

High water has prompted two responses from emergency crews in Gallia County Monday evening.

According to Sheriff Matt Champlin, a woman who was staying in a tent near the bike trail on Fitch Road, which is just outside of Gallipolis City limits.

The sheriff says that the water came up quickly and surrounded the campsite. First responders were able to free her from the area.

The second was a call on state Route 850 of a car stranded in high water. The vehicle was gone by the time emergency crews got to the scene.

"We've seen a lot of rain fall in the past twenty-four hours, which is causing some flooding and high water on some of our roadways. We would caution everyone to use extreme caution near creeks and streams. Additionally, we strongly encourage people to refrain from driving through high water on the roadways," Champlin told WSAZ Monday night.

