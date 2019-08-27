Stewarts Original Hot Dogs to no longer be sold at Marshall University

After more than three decades of doing business with Marshall University, Stewarts Original Hot Dogs will no longer sell food at the school.

Sodexo, the company Marshall uses for managing food vendor contracts, has cut ties with Stewarts.

Owner John Mandt Jr. tells WSAZ his business has sold food at the university for 32 years. He says the relationship goes back to football at Fairfield Stadium and that no other hot dog has ever been sold at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

Mandt says the decision to end the contract came during a meeting on Thursday, Aug. 22. Sodexo officials told him they are "going in a different direction."

The owner estimates they have sold up to 9,000 hot dogs in one game. Mandt worries the end of this contract will not only hurt his business, but other companies like those that provide Stewarts with buns and meat.

The infamous "Thunder Dogs" were previously only sold at the games. Now, Mandt says they will be available, along with other tailgate deals, at Stewarts on home game days.

A spokesperson for Marshall University released the following statement Tuesday afternoon, “Marshall University has no contractual agreement with Mr. Mandt. The contract is between Stewards and Sodexo, a state-selected vendor for food service on our campus.“