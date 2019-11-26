Stolen car involved in high-speed chase

A routine traffic stop lead to a high-speed chase Tuesday morning.

According to a metro dispatcher, Kanawha County deputies attempted to pull over a car that was speeding at 1:28 a.m. in Malden.

The driver wouldn't stop and the chase eventually went onto I-79 east.

The dispatcher told WSAZ the chase eventually ended at mile marker 105, the Jane Lew exit in Lewis County.

The dispatcher said the car was reportedly stolen.

The driver was arrested. A name hasn't been released.

