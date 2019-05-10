Stolen deputy’s cruiser chases stolen Cadillac, which then slams into FL house

Someone stole a Florida deputy’s cruiser and chased several vehicles before one of them crashed into a house while the homeowner was sleeping inside, authorities said.

No arrests have been made.

Edward Brown thought help had arrived when he saw the flashing lights of a deputy’s cruiser just after a black Cadillac crashed into his home Wednesday night.

“I didn't know exactly what was going on,” Brown said. “I thought maybe the police was out here, they had the guys under arrest or something.”

That wasn’t the case. Cocoa Police said the Orange County Sheriff’s Office cruiser had been stolen, and whoever was inside kept trying to pull cars over.

The cruiser at some point got behind another stolen vehicle – the Cadillac that crashed into Brown’s home – and apparently tried to pull it over. But instead of pulling over, the driver of the Cadillac led the cruiser on a chase.

The chase ended with the Cadillac plowing into Brown’s garage, which Brown and his wife had turned into a bedroom.

Brown said his wife was sleeping inside, but that she wasn’t injured.

Brown came outside just in time to see the only person left in the Cadillac take off.

“He jumps out, said his leg and stuff’s broke,” Brown said. “I told him to sit down and wait for the ambulance. He said, ‘No, I can’t wait. I’ve got to go, because I can’t go back to jail.'"

Police said the Cadillac was reported stolen out of West Palm Beach, FL.

As for the stolen cruiser, police recovered it behind a grocery store just a few blocks away. Whoever was inside had vanished.

The investigation into how the cruiser was stolen is ongoing.

