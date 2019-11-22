Stolen property found in house during drug raid

A mother is facing charges after police raided her home and say they found drug paraphernalia within easy reach of her child.

It happened at a house in the 800 block of West 4th Street.

Thursday night, the house was raided by the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force.

Police say there were eight adults and one child inside.

The criminal complaint says the home was filled with drug paraphernalia, including used needles in the child's bedroom.

The child's mother, Whitney Hensley, is charged with child neglect.

"I'm glad they got them out of there before my little one went over there trying to play with theirs," neighbor Josh Mays said.

Police also say they found items stolen from burglaries on the Southside of Huntington.

Gale Goheen lives a couple houses over and says it didn't come as a shock that stolen property was found there.

"Two days before, some guy came out West 3rd Street," Goheen said. "He had a big box. I thought it was an Amazon logo. He had another thing under his left arm. He walked into the back yard of that house there. I thought he'd taken it off somebody's porch."

The owner of the house is being issued a nuisance letter.

A relative went to the house to take custody of that child.

Hensley and two men inside were also charged with misdemeanor maintaining a dwelling for drug use or sales.

