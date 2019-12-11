'Stop the Bleed' program makes a stop at Yeager Airport

After an active shooter drill, Yeager Airport realized the need they had for civilian protection. This prompted them into applying for a grant with the Kanawha County Commission office and implementing the Stop the Bleed program.

On Wednesday, Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper revealed 47 Stop the Bleed kits headed to Yeager Airport. The kits will be installed in the main terminal, personnel offices and Yeager police cars.

"So the public-access kits come with an instruction book and it's all pictures, so when you're stressed out you just follow the picture," said James Mason, assistant airport director". "It will tell you how to apply the tourniquet, it will tell you how to put in the gauze, it will tell you how to put in the chest seal itself."

However, the cost for these life-saving kits was not cheap. Yeager officials said they couldn't have done it without the $15,000 grant from the Kanawha County Commission.

"It's vital that the county stepped up to help us. We didn't have this in the budget, so to get the grant assistance for the county was vital," said Nick Keller, airport director.

Experts say that immediate medical attention when someone is injured is critical, and these kits can mean the difference between life and death

"We know from studies and experience we have from traumatic events, and the kind of medical attention you can do within the first hour to stop the bleeding," said Steve Neddo with the Kanawha County Commissioners office. Neddo also mentioned that treating someone within the "golden hour" after a person experiences a traumatic injury automatically raises their chances for survival.