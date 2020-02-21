Storage units in St. Albans locked from renters

For Jeff Wade, the belongings in his storage unit were just days away from being moved into his new home.

Several units at Eagle Self Storage were left open. (John Lowe/WSAZ)

“We needed somewhere to keep her stuff, we knew it was just a matter of time before we would eventually buy a home together,” Wade said.

On Sunday, Wade and his wife were driving down Pennsylvania Avenue in St. Albans right by their storage unit, when he noticed a sign that the complex is up for auction.

They pulled over and went back to where their unit was and found an inconvenient surprise.

“I asked my wife ‘are we F6 or F7?’ and she informed me we were F6 and I said 'our unit is open,’ ” Wade said.

When they got inside, just about everything was either gone or damaged.

“We're at at least 16-thousand dollars,” Wade said. “That's a big hit to us. We're getting ready to take that stuff into a new home next week.”

According to the St. Albans Police, two arrests were made for burglary on the property, but unit renters say they were not aware of that or the upcoming auction.

Wade and other renters have said they have no idea when these burglaries took place.

For Wade, who moves into his new home next week, he has less furniture and no way to replace what's been lost.

“Unfortunately we have nothing to sell off,” Wade said.

The property that Eagle Self Storage sits on will be auctioned off on March 3.