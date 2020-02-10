Store manager chases after thieves who stole cash from clerk

A store manager chased after a couple thieves after cash was stolen from the store.

A store manager chased after a couple thieves after cash was stolen from this Family Dollar store along 8th Avenue near 21st Street in Huntington.

It happened at the Family Dollar along 8th Avenue near 21st Street in Huntington.

The manager tells WSAZ a man and woman went into the store Thursday afternoon around 1 and tried to make a purchase with a fake $100 bill.

He says the cashier had change in her hand but realized the hundred was fake. He says the couple stole $20 bills out of the cashier's hand and took off running out of the store.

The clerk ran to the back of the store and told the manager what happened.

The manager says he chased after the two thieves and confronted them before they'd gotten very far from the store.

He says at first they denied the theft, but police came, and the manager says they got their stolen money back.

There's no word yet from the police department whether the two suspects have been or will be charged.

The manager says he's only worked at the store for a couple months. He says it was upsetting and shocking when the cashier told him she'd had money ripped out of her hands.

He says it's store policy not to chase after shoplifters after they exit the store, but in this case he felt compelled to not let the thieves get away with the crime.

