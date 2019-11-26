Stores extend hours for Thanksgiving holiday

HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Thanksgiving is just a few days away, and grocery stores are packed with shoppers picking up their last-minute items for their feast.
If you need to run back out for a last-minute item, some stores are opening early or staying open late to accommodate shoppers.
Below is a list of some store hours in our area:
Food Fair, Proctorville
7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
FoodFair, Huntington
8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Kroger, Huntington
6 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Kroger, Teays Valley
24 hours
Piggly Wiggly, Milton
7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Piggly Wiggly, Charleston
6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
FoodFair, Ashland
7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Dollar General, most locations
7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day
Walmart
regular hours