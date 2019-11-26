Stores extend hours for Thanksgiving holiday

Thanksgiving is just a few days away, and grocery stores are packed with shoppers picking up their last-minute items for their feast.

If you need to run back out for a last-minute item, some stores are opening early or staying open late to accommodate shoppers.

Below is a list of some store hours in our area:

Food Fair, Proctorville

7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

FoodFair, Huntington

8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Kroger, Huntington

6 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Kroger, Teays Valley

24 hours

Piggly Wiggly, Milton

7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Piggly Wiggly, Charleston

6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

FoodFair, Ashland

7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dollar General, most locations

7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day

Walmart

regular hours