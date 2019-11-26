Stores extend hours for Thanksgiving holiday

If you need to run back out for a last-minute Thanksgiving item, some stores are opening early or staying open late to accommodate shoppers.
Updated: Tue 6:33 PM, Nov 26, 2019

HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Thanksgiving is just a few days away, and grocery stores are packed with shoppers picking up their last-minute items for their feast.

Below is a list of some store hours in our area:

Food Fair, Proctorville
7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

FoodFair, Huntington
8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Kroger, Huntington
6 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Kroger, Teays Valley
24 hours

Piggly Wiggly, Milton
7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Piggly Wiggly, Charleston
6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

FoodFair, Ashland
7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dollar General, most locations
7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day

Walmart
regular hours

 
