Stores struggling to stock coronavirus supplies

Stores across the region are struggling to stock supplies to kill off the novel coronavirus. Grocery stores and pharmacies have been unable to get hand sanitizers from suppliers, and what is in stores has been completely cleaned off the shelves.

"It was even gone before I even realized it," Bigley Piggly Wiggly manager Tom Keaton said. "That's how fast it went. I have been here for 20 years, and I have never seen that happen."

Keaton said the store has been unable to get hand sanitizer from any of its suppliers and can't even find it through online retailers. He has also not been able to find any masks.

The store did have a stockpile of hand sanitizer for employees to use after interacting with customers, but that is quickly being used up, Keaton said.

Stores have been able to keep stock of sanitizing wipes and spray disinfectants to clean surfaces.

The FoodFair in Proctorville, Ohio, has seen similar problems, manager Della Meadows said.

Orders of hand sanitizer have been purchased within a couple of hours of being put on the shelf and they are not sure when more will be delivered, Meadows said.

"Normally we can get that stuff," Meadows said. "But we have a truck coming tomorrow, we may get some, we may not get some. If it comes, we get it. If it doesn't come, we don't get it."

Meadows said the store has also been selling more toilet paper and other supplies as people stock up with fears of the coronavirus.

Other locations WSAZ visited, including Walmart, Target, Kroger, Walgreens and multiple dollar stores, did not have hand sanitizer and were not sure when more would be available at the store.