Storm causes damage in Point Pleasant

Windstorms caused damage in much of the region early Monday, and Point Pleasant, West Virginia, was no exception.

Resident John Absten's roof was lifted off and tossed nearly 100 feet away.

"It was around 2 a.m., a little after I heard a lot of noise, then I heard a big crash," Absten said.

When he climbed onto the roof early Monday morning, he discovered three metal sheets and wooden boards had blown off. The metal sheets traveled nearly 100 feet, causing damage to his neighbor's house.

"It went to the neighbor's house, cleared a couple cars and actually hit the side of their house and slid down," Absten said.

Almost missing his neighbor's car and leaving just a scratch on it, the metal sheets hit the neighbor's roof and damaged the gutter and window.

"I've talked to the insurance company already and I've talked to my neighbor, and they are going to their insurance and we will go from there," Absten said.

He said there were a lot of trees down in the area. Neighbors also had some damage, and a telephone poll fell nearby. He said, thankfully, there won't be much leaking from his roof.

"I do have another layer of isolation and shingles underneath the metal roof that blew off," said Absten.

Absten said he is just happy everyone is safe.

"Good thing is nobody got hurt," he said. "I've seen a lot of damage down south on y'all's broadcast, so I'm lucky."

WSAZ 's weather team estimates winds around the time that Absten's roof blew off were around 40 to 45 mph.

