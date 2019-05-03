Storm causes issues at Milton Elementary

People hoping for a relaxing start to the weekend were quickly forced to switch into cleanup mode.

Heavy rain caused flood water to get into homes along Newmans Branch Road and Milton Elementary Friday afternoon not long before school was about to let out.

The principal says a couple inches of water got into the kitchen, and the parking lot also flooded, delaying buses taking students home.

The principal says they dealt with roof leaks also.

First grade teacher Brittany Fulks says water started coming into her classroom from under a door, so she started moving items away to keep them dry.

She also moved four fellow teachers’ cars out of the parking lot to higher ground where they wouldn’t get flooded.

The principal says everything will be cleaned up in plenty time before the students return Monday.

